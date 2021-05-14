 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for May 15
0 entries

Funerals today for May 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EASTMAN, Suanne Burgess, Decatur, 3 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Decatur.

GOLLINGS, James R., 76, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur.

WILLS, Barbara Ann VanGundy, 87, Tuscola, 10 a.m. at Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola.

WILKEY, Mike, 54, Durham, North Carolina, formerly of Argenta, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News