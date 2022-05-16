 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 17

GARRETT, Lois Britton, 88, Mount Zion, 10 am. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

GULICK, Vicki Lea, 66, Decatur, died Thursday (May 12, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LOUDENBACK, Robert W., 98, Decatur, 1 p.m., Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur

PILGER, Shanda Joelle, 44, Decatur, 4:30 p.m. at Harvest Church, Decatur.

