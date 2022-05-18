 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 19

BENEDICT, Jody Lyn, 53, College Station, Texas, formerly of Lovington, 2 p.m.  the LaPlace United Methodist Church, Lovington. 

STOMBAUGH, J. Howard, 96, Moweaqua, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Moweaqua. 

