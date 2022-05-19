 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for May 20

  • 0

MAIER, Karen L.,78, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PERRY, David Dean "Deano", 68, Mount Zion, 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News