Funerals today for May 21

CRAFT, Robert Paul, formerly of Assumption, 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, with full military honors.

DOAK, Robert R., 79, Oakley, 1-33 p.m. at Oak Grove Church of the Nazarene, Fellowship Hall, 1890 W. Garfield Ave., Decatur.

WACHTER, Donald H.H., 87, Champaign, 1-4 p.m. at 2701 Windward Blvd., Champaign.

WHITEHEAD, Jerry H., 84, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Texas Twp. Cemetery, Clinton.

