 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for May 22

  • 0

DEAN, Pamela Kaye, 61, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JONES, Mary Jane, 79, Decatur, 4 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water Street, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News