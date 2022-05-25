 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 26

CATES, Doris, 86, Mt. Pulaski, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Pulaski.

MOORE, Linda Leanne (Henderson), 74, Decatur, noon, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

