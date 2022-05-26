 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 27

RAND, Charles "Chuck", 80, Latham,1:30 p.m. at Waggoner Cemetery, Gays.

STREMMING, Betty Margaret, 85, Strasburg, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg.

WENDELL-BATCHELDERKathryn Michelle "Katy", 39, Lincoln, formerly of Decatur, 1 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Lincoln.

