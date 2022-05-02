 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 3

KERNS, Christine, 69, Pana, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Decatur.

SMITH, Richard R., 74, Mount Zion, 2 p.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, with military honors.

