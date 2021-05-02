 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 3
Funerals today for May 3

HISER, Harold Leon, 79, Niantic, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. You may view the service live by clicking the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/53142/hash:65134CB7F571459A.

