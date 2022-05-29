 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for May 30

  • 0

FENDLEY, James W., 83, Monticello, 10 a.m. at the Bement United Methodist Church, Bement.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News