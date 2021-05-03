 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for May 4
0 entries

Funerals today for May 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLDEN, Donald Eugene "Donnie," II, 41, Decatur, 7 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, and streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#53008.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News