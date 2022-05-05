 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for May 6

  • 0

MEADORS, Mary E., 89, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Decatur.

SNEAD, Cynthia Kay, 73, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News