Funerals today for May 7

DOYLE, Conor Graham, Decatur, 5:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E. North St., Decatur. 

KINGSTON, Helen D., 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

TAPSCOTT, David K., 83, Decatur, noon at Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. 

UHRICH, Ronald G., 80, Boody, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

WATTS, Steven A., 63, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Spitler Woods, Mount Zion.

