 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for May 7
0 entries

Funerals today for May 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLBERT, Richard E., 86, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Mathew's Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, West Champaign.

EWING, Beverly Anne, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

LANTER, Oscar Will, 86, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo American Legion Post, 220 Wait St., Cerro Gordo. 

RODERICK, Donald Leroy, 91, Decatur, 12:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

STREET, John F., 80, Shelbyville, 7 p.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News