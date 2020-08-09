You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Monday Aug. 10, 2020
Funerals today for Monday Aug. 10, 2020

RECTOR, James "Jim," 87, Pflugerville, Texas, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, attendees will be screened for virus-related symptoms and temperature taken.

