Funerals today for Monday Aug. 31, 2020
Funerals today for Monday Aug. 31, 2020

EARL, Janice L. Earl, 46, Forsyth, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

GOODRICH, Fred D., 93, Monticello, 10:30 a.m. at Monticello Township Cemetery.

NICHOLS, Donna Sue, 80, 11 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville. 

NOLAN, James Francis Jr., 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.

