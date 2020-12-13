 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday Dec. 14, 2020
Funerals today for Monday Dec. 14, 2020

BLYTHE, Joseph Dwight, 97, Monticello, 1:00 p.m. at the Croninger Cemetery, Cisco. The family requests casual attire be worn.

JOHNSON, Max D., 97, Terre Haute, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

