Funerals today for Monday Dec. 21, 2020
FULTON, Elvon Edgar, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Arthur Cemetery (masks and social distancing requested), Arthur.

HAGAN, Margaret Aileen, Decatur, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with everyone gathering for the graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Mattoon.

MOORE, Warren Neal, 85, Decatur, 2:00 p.m. at Myers Cemetery near Herrick.

TURNBO, Ulku E., Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Eastpark Baptist Church, (1919 S. Baltimore Avenue, Decatur.

