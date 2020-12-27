 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday Dec. 28, 2020
KRAMER, Connie Marie, 53, Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed. Attendance will be allowed to 10 at a time, and face masks are required for those in attendance.

PARK, Patricia Lee, 79, Nancy, Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur.

