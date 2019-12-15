Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

BROWN, Helen Rebecca, Owaneco, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Decatur. 

EKENA, Carl R., 89, Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at New Day Community Church. 

HART, Barbara S., 71, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

VINCENT, Maxine Virginia, 92, Taylorville, noon at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville. 

WIGGINS, Lorraine Ruth, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

