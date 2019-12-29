Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
0 entries

DUNN, Stelma E., 95, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

MADDEN, Margaret "Peggy," Decatur, 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. 

RANDOLPH, Patricia Rae, 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. 

RICHEY, Phyllis May, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

SPEAGLE, Helen Wands, 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

