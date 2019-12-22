Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

BENSON, Sandra A., 77, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Fuenral Home.

DENNIS, Heather Erin, 42, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. 

DOOLIN, Gary "Joe," 72, Decatur, noon at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton.

FINLEY, Robert D. "Squeak" Jr., 79, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Arthur United Methodist Church. 

MASON, Norma Rose, 89, Forsyth, 5 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

SAULSBERRY, Helen R., 87, Illiopolis, 10 a.m. at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic. 

TESCHNER, Kimberly Anne, 67, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church.

