Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
COMPTON, Paul Franklin, 94, Shelbyville, 3 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KING, Tommy III, 20, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

REED, Frederick, 96, Shelbyville, noon in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

STONE, Betty Jean, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Elwin United Methodist Church. 

