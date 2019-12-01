Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Funerals today for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

ASHBY, Joseph Eugene, 49, Decatur, 4 to 9 p.m. at Doherty's. 

BOND, Thelma, Decatur, noon at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

ELSON, Lynda, 76, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KISTLER, Randy L., 69, Olney, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olney. 

KROHN, John F., 76, Bethany, 5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

McCHRISTY, Genova, 99, Stonington, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville. 

PAGEL, Doris Ellen, 78, Champaign, 11 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign.

WILSON, Floy Lucille, 92, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

