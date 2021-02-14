 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORNWALT, Philip Guy, III, 33, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

GOSDA, Linda Marie, 73, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

TROLIA, Lena (Lee), 92, Decatur, 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, and livestreamed at www.spldecatur.org/churchonline, click "Watch Now."

