Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
DEAN, Susan Louise, 75, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, Decatur.

SPERRY, Laura Jane, 94, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur.

