Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

BROWN, Florence M. "Flossie," 90, Vandalia, 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Ramsey. 

KEARNEY, Marjorie Marie, 95, Shelbyville, 10 a.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MYERS, Bernard Linville, 92, Maroa, noon at Maroa United Methodist Church. 

NORTH, Herbert L., 88, Clinton, 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton.

SANCHEZ, Esther L., 70, Shelbyville, 3 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

SENGER, Mary Suzanne "Sue," 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church of the Apostle. 

VAN SCYOC, Ella Louise, 87, Neoga, 11 a.m. at Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga. 

