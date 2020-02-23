Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

BRUMLEVE, Donald Edward, 89, Teutopolis, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Teutopolis.

GADBURY, James Leslie, 96, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Monticello United Methodist Church. 

