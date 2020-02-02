Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR, Maxine, 95, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Mattoon First Christian Church.

O'MALLEY, Michael M., 71, Nokomis, 10 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Nokomis. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News