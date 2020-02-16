Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

BROWN, Gerald A., 78, Ramsey, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Ramsey.
CLARK, Mary Louise, 57, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.
COATES, Herbert H., 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Greenville Free Methodist Church.
COTHERN, Lucille, 92, Vandalia, 11 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.
ECKHOFF, Patricia Ann, 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Benson.
KILLAM, Frederick Eugene, 91, Tower Hill, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
LUMM, Edward William, 95, Clinton, 10 a.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.
PAYNE, John Leslie Sr., 75, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.
