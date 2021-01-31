 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday, February 1, 2021
Funerals today for Monday, February 1, 2021

BAKER, Billy Eugene, 92, Monticello, 11 a.m. at Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

BROWN, Michael James, 64, Hammond, 1 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood.

