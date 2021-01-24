 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday Jan. 25, 2021
Funerals today for Monday Jan. 25, 2021

MORAN, Sharon Ann, 78, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur.

SEBOK, Donald S. "Don," 57, Decatur, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

