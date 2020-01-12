Funerals today for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Funerals today for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

JENNINGS, Juanita E., 85, Bement, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Bement.

JONES, Alice V., 84, Bethany, 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Sullivan.

