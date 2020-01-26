Funerals today for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Funerals today for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

GERMAN, Maurine Hilda Louise, 97, Decatur, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Kewanee.

GROVES, Gloriajean M., 84, Dalton City, 1 p.m. Star of Hope Mausoleum Graceland Cemetery. 

JELKS, Willie Roy, 80, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Community Temple Church of God in Christ. 

