Funerals today for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

BRUCE, Kenneth F. Jr., 76, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

BURGER, Kristopher S., 34, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

TROTTER, Robert Lee, 84, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Oreana. 

