Funerals today for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

BAUGHER, Betty, 90, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, 83, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. 

GALBO, Filippo, 88, Monticello, 1 p.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. 

ROWE, Eugene C., 99, Sullivan, 10 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

