Funerals today for Monday July 13, 2020
Funerals today for Monday July 13, 2020

SANDAGE, William E., 62, Decatur, 6-8 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SIMS, Marcia A., 89, Assumption, 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Assumption. Please follow social distancing guidelines.

TYUS, Stephen, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

