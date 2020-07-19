Funerals today for Monday July 20, 2020
Funerals today for Monday July 20, 2020

EKENA, Mary Ann (Capron), 86, Decatur, 1 p.m. at New Day Community Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. 

KALAPIS, James “Jim” Joseph, 83, 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, Decatur.

