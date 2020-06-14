Funerals Today for Monday June 15, 2020
BOURNE, Audrey Earline, 83, Warrensburg, 1:30 p.m. at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg.

LOWE, Ferrel Elaine, 90, Vandalia, 10 a.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia.

WHITAKER, Linda S., 72, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

