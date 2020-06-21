Funerals today for Monday June 22, 2020
Funerals today for Monday June 22, 2020

WEST, Jeanine, 80, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at North Fork Cemetery.

WICKLINE, Ida Marie, 83, Taylorville, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

