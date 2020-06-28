Funerals Today for Monday June 29, 2020
Funerals Today for Monday June 29, 2020

GORDONGertrude N. “Trudy,” 100, Vandalia, 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Illiopolis.  

