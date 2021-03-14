Funerals today for Monday, March 15, 2021

CURTIN, John C., 85, Taylorville, noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Stonington. All health department guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed in the church at a time, and masks are highly encouraged.
KORNEWALD, Nancy A., 80, Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.
NANNA, Pamela Sue Nanna (Brazle), 70, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, and streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49987.com.
SEATON, Edna Mae, 95, Clinton, 9:30 a.m. at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton.
