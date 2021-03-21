 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday, March 22, 2021
SMITH, Jerry Allan, 77, Mount Zion, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin St., Decatur, and live streamed on the Holy Family Facebook Page.

SWICK, Wilbur "Wib" K., 85, Decatur, 5 p.m., at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

