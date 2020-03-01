Funerals today for Monday, March 2, 2020
CORNELL, James O., 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HOPKINS, Savannah Sue, 77, Clinton, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

MARTIN, Franky E., 8-week-old infant, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MILLER, Jim D., 83, Decatur, 10:3 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

RICHARDSON, Joyce E., 79, Sullivan, 3 p.m. at Mason Point Chapel, Sullivan.

RINE, Ronald Eugene, 77, Decatur, 11 a.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church. 

