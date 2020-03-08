Funerals today for Monday, March 9, 2020
Funerals today for Monday, March 9, 2020

ANDERSON, Mildred Bernice, 96, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Monticello Township Cemetery. 

BURKHART, Paula J., 88, Taylorville, 2 p.m. at Old Stonington Cemetery. 

McBRIDE, Pamela S., 61, Mount Zion, 7 p.m. at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

McINTYRE, Charles F., 92, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. 

OLIGER, Alvin Leon, 86, Moweaqua, 10 a.m. at Dawson and Wikof Funeral Home, Macon.

PETERS, Sandra L., 80, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. 

VANMETER, Rex Harold, 85, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

