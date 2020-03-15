Funerals today for Monday, March 16, 2020
BALLINGER, Sarah "Sally," 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

JACOBS, Jessie Darlene, 94, Decatur, 1 to 2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

JENKINS, Joann Beverly, 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

