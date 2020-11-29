Funerals today for Monday Nov. 30, 2020

BOND, Lillie B., 89, Moweaqua, via livestream at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page of Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

SLOAN, Deborah Ann, 66, of Decatur, 11:00 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WEBB, Julius B. "J.B.," Decatur, formerly of Sullivan, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services.