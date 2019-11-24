Funerals today for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
0 entries

Funerals today for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Darrel E., 75, Vandalia, 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Vandalia. 

JONES, Gloria A., 84, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News