Funerals today for Monday Oct. 19, 2020
Funerals today for Monday Oct. 19, 2020

SMITH, Thomas Earl "T," 73, Decatur, noon at St. James Catholic Church, seating will be limited and masks are required. Burial at 2 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

